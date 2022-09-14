Selena Gomez wears short acrylic nails that YES are elegant and will be trending in the fall

Selena Gomez has crushed thousands of hearts in its participation of the Emmy Awards 2022 because he announced an important trend in short acrylic nails that will give you a much more vibe Elegantso be inspired by his proposal to use it during the fall.

when we thought that neutral colors would be back this season, the singer reminds us that the vibrant tones they are the best option, so get inspired is their proposal to use it for the next few weeks. We love how they look!

Related news

The nails that Selena Gomez wears to rejuvenate her hands

On this occasion the famous turned the green color as the protagonist of her look, since she combined her slopes with the nail polish. Although we know that this color is risky, disruptive and funwe love all the personality that it will give to your image.

The nails that Selena Gomez wears to rejuvenate her hands. Photo: AP

This is what Selena Gomez wore at the Emmy Awards

He also opted for a white high neck dress and with bare shoulders that reminds us that classic garments will never go out of style. Our recommendation is that you recreate this proposal to use it during a elegant dinner or a special event.

You, would you wear the style that modeled Selena Gomez during the 2022 Emmy Awards? We love how that nail polish color looks.