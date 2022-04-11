Selena Gomez wears the pink cut-out mini dress that defines summer 2022

the sophisticated pleated skirts They will continue to be the protagonists of the Spring/Summer 2022 outfits. Discover here the most beautiful pleated models and a selection to buy online.

Pleated or pleated skirts

There are so many different ways to fold the fabric of a skirt that you can create worthy origami masterpieces. Sartorial constructions that show off your craftsmanship and allow you to create new volumes that come to life right between the folds. Here we gather all the pleated skirts of the moment.

the pleated skirts They have been the center of attention for several seasons due to their exquisite tailoring, which is made even more chic by the use of light fabrics and flowing cuts that have made it possible to lighten the garment, thus giving it a particular steamy image.

In a short time, this refined garment has captured the attention of the press and influencers, to the point of becoming one of the essentials of the modern wardrobe. The consensus is still final, since the parades of Spring/Summer 2022 they continue to offer new versions of pleated skirts: pleated, printed, but also worked in lamé fabrics.

Miu Miu’s pleated skirts are the must-have of the season

The folds open like a bell: this is how it happened in miu miu mini skirts with a sartorial cut, while in the longuette version it is presented with a simple fold to give life to new chiaroscuro.

The novelty are the minis

The pleated skirt is shortened, becoming a mini and, of course, it’s playful: the skirt abandons its ethereal and classy image to reveal the legs. It takes as a reference the masculine trousers worked with pleats (here deconstructed in a skirt) specifically, the pleated full cargo skirt and equipped with maxi patch pockets (a perfect detail to store even the last smartphone).

The latest trend also has to do with the tennis skirtsinterpreted or reinvented to become the center of street style looks: we went from the suit of Dua Lipa by Thom Browne to pleated soleil with or without metal rivets, with a certain punk rock flavour.

The most chic pleated skirt is the asymmetric one

Peter Do he played with the fabric, using panels of pleated fabric of varying lengths to create very light, flowing overlays. Asymmetry is the protagonist here and it is made so charming by the monochromatic use of the look.

In this gallery you will find our selection of pleated skirts to buy online:

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it.