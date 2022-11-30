Selena Gomez wears the warmest fuzzy clogs with leggings

It’s not unusual to see her with plush clogsbecause she was one of the pioneers in wearing the mythical ugg boots in the 2000s. Nostalgia brought them back, just look at Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection where they were the footwear protagonist who gave life to outfits with spirit Y2K. In turn, firms such as Prada, Gucci and Balenciaga have presented shoes with plushsince flip flops, loafers Y high heel shoes. So there will be no excuses to conquer the asphalt with your favorite pair that will keep you warm in the season.

Selena Gomez opted for traditional models of ugg in black, notched sole and suede finish. He combined them with a two-piece set made up of flared leggings ribbed and knitted sweater striped motif. To finish, she added a Louis Vuitton moon-shaped bag and a pair of matching socks. The perfect look for everyday or an afternoon date with your friends, especially when you want to look modern without looking like you tried too hard.

Where have we seen the furry clog trend?

If you are still not convinced to invest in warm clogslet the celebrities of the moment convince you otherwise. Kristen Stewart confirms that they are just as versatile as any pair of white tennissince they look fabulous in denim sets with white blouses and add a touch of color. Secondly, Elsa Hosk carries platform clogsWith blazers baggy and jeans straight, the pair of style to give it a sophisticated twist. Finally, Shanina Shaik you risk combining them with a business suitBest of all, we loved the result.