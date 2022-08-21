Selena Gomez went to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour with her sister

The singer and actress Selena Gomez never misses an opportunity to show how important her family is to her and spending important moments by her side is one of them. For this reason, her fans were moved by her when they saw her most recent TikTok, where the artist shared a special moment with her sister Gracie at an Olivia Rodrigo concert.

Selena Gomez enjoyed the concert with her sister Gracie sour-tour of Olivia Rodrigo and shared through TikTok a sweet video in which both appear singing drivers license.

Selena Gomez went to the Olivia Rodrigo concert with her sister Gracie. // Source: Twitter @rarebeauty

For Selena Gomez, family is the most important thing and she will always look for the opportunity to share a pleasant moment with her loved ones. For that reason, she couldn’t help but share a very special moment that she spent with her younger sister Gracie during sour-tour of Olivia Rodrigo.

Selena Gomez took her sister Gracie to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour

A few hours ago, through her official TikTok account, Selena Gomez shared a very special video of a moment she shared with her younger sister Gracie, during the concert sour-tour of Olivia Rodrigo.

In the video, you can see Selena Gomez passionately singing success drivers license to her little sister Gracie, completely attentive to each other to end with a sweet hug. Fans noticed that the singer was wearing the Sour Tour cap and the video of her completely touched her followers. You can see her TikTok here:

TikTok shared on Selena Gomez’s official account. // Source: Twitter @selenagomez

Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez are close, even attend their birthdays

On the other hand, at the beginning of the month Olivia Rodrigo attended the party for the birthday of Selena Gomez. As a reminder of the celebration, the young interpreter of traitor took a photo with the singer Billie Eilish, which they later shared on networks. Without a doubt, the three celebrities are very close. Would you like to see a collaboration between them?

