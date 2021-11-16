Selena Gomez, what if the sweater was a clue to a new relationship

We all know that winter is the season for sweaters, and who doesn’t have a turtleneck in their closet to cope with the harshest climate? Even the singer Selena Gomez he has one, which he sported backstage at the Saturday Night Live where she was to support her friend Taylor Swift.

The 29-year-old star de Wizards of Waverly, as seen in the TikTok video, she wore a woven turtleneck sweater, by Zara. Nothing shocking so far; however the look – according to the most daring interpreters of these small subliminal signals – could give a clue to a probable romantic relationship.

In fact, as some fans have pointed out, the Selena Gomez it would be very similar to that of Chris Evans in Murder Dinner – Knives Out, film in which he wore a white cable-knit sweater from the Aran Islands, a typical garment in Irish seaman clothing.

The doubt that the two have at least approached arose after they had begun to follow on social networks. Later there were several shots, both of Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, in the same places, albeit with different timings, and now the signal of the sweater. In short, to stay on the thriller theme: “A coincidence is a coincidence, two coincidences are a clue, three coincidences are proof”.