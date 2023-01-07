Selena Gomez: where to see “Only Murders in the Building”, the series that got her nominated for the Golden Globes? | Star plus | Disney | Streaming platforms | Only Murders in the Building | Steve Martin | Golden Globes | DEPOR-PLAY

Selena Gomez She earned her first Best Actress nomination at the Golden Globes 2023 (Golden Globes). This achievement is very significant for the 30-year-old who began a career in acting at the age of approximately seven.

The recognition is thanks to a production where Gomez shares credits with Steve Martin and Martin Short (both have also been nominated in the category of best television actor in a musical or comedy series of the Golden Globes 2023).

The series is called “Only Murders in the Building” And if you haven’t seen it yet, then we’ll tell you the platform that has the production in its catalogue, number of seasons and other data.

In which stream can you watch “Only Murders in the Building”?

The series that also has the participation of Steve Martin and Martin Short is available on Star plus, the application costs 44.90 soles per month.

How many chapters does “Only Murders in the Building” have?

The production has twenty chapters, ten per season and each lasts approximately 35 minutes. Currently they are all available.

How many seasons does “Only Murders in the Building” have?

The series with Selena Gomez has two seasons and Star plus has already confirmed that it will have a third.

What is “Only Murders in the Building” about?

The series that airs on Star plus is about three lonely people who, due to things in life, must become detectives in the first season to investigate the murder of a neighbor and friend of Mabel, and in the second season to find the culprit of the death of the administrator of the building where they live and in this way achieve that they are acquitted of the charges.

What character does Selena Gomez play in “Only Murders in the Building”?

Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a young woman who lives in Arconia in the apartment that her aunt has there. Although, according to her story, the character also spent some moments of her adolescence in the place and because of it, she made many friends in the building.

In “Only Murders in the Building” we also discover that Mabel is from Long Island (New York) where her mother lives, who took care of herself because the young woman’s father died when she was little.

Cast of “Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin (Charles)

Martin Short (Oliver)

Selena Gomez (Mabel More)

Aaron Dominguez (Oscar)

Amy Ryan (Jan)

Cara Delevingne (Alice Banks)

Trailer for “Only Murders in the Building”

In which category of the Golden Globes is Selena Gomez nominated?

The actress with Mexican roots has obtained a Golden Globes nomination for the first time thanks to her role as Mabel Mora in “Only Murders in the Building”, Selena appears in the category best performance by an actress in a television series (musical or comedy).

When are the Golden Globes held?

The event takes place on Tuesday, January 10 and will be attended by Quentin Tarantino and actresses Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash and Tracy Morgan as presenters for the event.