Selena Gomez, who deleted Instagram to detox

Too much stress, too much pressure, no real gain. Selena Gomez, which repeatedly over the years has admitted its difficulties in accepting the negative aspects of fame, has decided to delete all social apps from their mobile phones. “So, I have no temptation,” he explained during a long interview with Elle USA, telling how the haters and, together, the constant need to share led her to delegate each social publication to her assistant. “When I’m gone, I want to be remembered for my generosity,” she said, explaining that she no longer found any purpose in social activity.

“There are more important things than posting a nail photo,” Gomez said. “Putting this phone down, with 253 million people connected, was a liberation,” added the singer, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

“A weight was lifted from my shoulders when I found out. Only then was I able to take a deep breath. “This explains a lot of things,” I said to myself, ”recalled Selena Gomez, who has had to face very tough battles in the last ten years. “Lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness, public breakdowns. All of this should have brought me down. Whenever something happened, I wondered, “What else now? What else will I have to face? ”. I replied that I would help people by talking about it. This is what prompted me to move forward. At one time, I would have let myself go and hurt myself. ‘

