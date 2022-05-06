Selena Gomez: why she hasn’t connected to the Internet for more than four years | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Selena Gomez She is one of the most beloved actresses and singers of recent decades. Since she was little she has been in contact with the artistic world, her debut being in 2002 with the children’s series “Barney & Friends” where she stayed for four years. Shortly after, she got the opportunity to star in Wizards of Waverly Placethe Disney show that brought him international fame.

The artist with Mexican roots also captivated the public with her music, going on five musical tours, two as a soloist and two with “Selena Gomez & the Scene”. It was in 2009 that Gomez decided to found the band, along with other musicians with whom he worked on the aforementioned television channel; although they only remained active until 2012, during that time they released successful albums such as “Kiss & Tell” Y “A Year Without Rain”.

Around those years, the child star began a relationship with Justin Bieber, which was in the public eye and surrounded by controversy. Although her career was on the right track, her relationship situation began to deteriorate and she became toxic. Selena had emotional crises that led her to require psychiatric help and for a long time she disappeared from the screens, as well as from social networks.

WHY DOESN’T SELENA GOMEZ CONNECT TO THE INTERNET?

During an interview with good morning america, the 29-year-old actress opened up about her mental health and how being diagnosed with bipolar disorder changed her life. For a long time her life was exposed to criticism, which caused her a strong emotional imbalance that she only began to heal when she decided to disconnect from the internet.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years […] It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal”he expressed.

Who posts on their social networks?

It is not a secret that the artist is one of those with the largest followers on platforms such as Instagram, where you upload content constantly; however, it is not she who is behind the screen. Selena’s cybernetic absence also occurs on her work platforms, so she has a team that, advised by her, makes all the publications.

Your mental health platform

next to his mother Mandy Teefy and the CEO and founder of “The Newsette”, Danielle Piersonthe artist will launch soon “Wondermind”a dedicated mental health space that hopes to help people find the support and help they need even on days when they “don’t want to get out of bed”.

“I really want people to be understood, seen and heard […] It is good not to be good”he expressed.

WHY DOES SELENA GOMEZ GO UP AND LOSE WEIGHT QUICKLY?

Everything is due to the fact that she suffers from the disease called lupus, for which the singer underwent a kidney transplant. After this difficult situation that she had to live through, Selena has tried to lead a normal life, however, some users leave critical comments on her social networks.

This encouraged the interpreter of the song “De una vez” to explain the details of the fluctuating weight. “My weight changes from month to month. These types of comments affected me a lot. It is the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. Depends on the month, to be honest”, the interpreter of ‘Rare’ confessed to the press.

“I have become insecure. I also have lupus so my weight fluctuates a lotI had to learn very early on to have thick skin when it comes to these things and understand that it doesn’t matter at all. it’s just obnoxious”, the 2022 Latin Grammy nominee added to Cosmopolitan.

The singer shared a video on her Instagram account in which she shows the brand that adorns her body and alludes to her latest album.