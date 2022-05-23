Selena Gomez: why the star disappeared from Instagram for 4 years?

Why singer Selena Gomez chose to walk away from Instagram for 4 long years? We tell you everything!

Selena Gomez, queen of Instagram

In 2016, the young singer was at the height of her popularity, especially on social networks! Even if today Selena Gomez is always considered as one of the queens of Instagram. You should know that the pretty brunette shunned the social network for a long time. Eh yes !

Indeed, the ex of Justin Bieber has left Instagram for 4 long years. This break away from the Internet seemed necessary for her. Moreover, Selena Gomez does not regret this decision at all, as radical as it is!

Recently, the young woman returned to this experience and confided in what prompted her to make this choice. “It completely changed my life. » she explains during her appearance on the show Good Morning America.

“I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect more with people. » she clarified. Although her decision was radical, the young woman don’t deny the power of the internet. Oh no! Far from it.

” I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways. It has made it possible to achieve great things in the world. » she explains. Before adding: “But for me, the news that is really important, I get it from the people around me. »

The young woman is therefore happy today. And get away from social media helped him take a step back and thrive better. Selena Gomez also took advantage of her interview to talk about her Wondermind platform. We tell you more.

A platform for mental health

Selena Gomez suffered for a long time of his mental health. Moreover, it is no longer a taboo subject for the young woman. Who speaks about it as soon as she has the opportunity.

This Monday, April 4, 2022, the pretty brunette announced the launch of Wondermind. It is therefore a platform dedicated to mental health.

You should know that this project was really close to his heart. “I’m very excited about Wondermind. Because I want it to be a meeting place and for people to understand that they are not alone. » she said a few months ago.

For Selena Gomez, it was important to create “an inclusive, fun and easy place. Where people can come together”. ” I understand that feeling of not having anyone to confide in. I’ve been there. » she confided.

Moreover, the young woman was able to count on the support of her mother, Mandy Teefey and the entrepreneur Daniella Pierson to launch the project. ” HASWith Wondermind we want to avoid this by creating a community. And a space for people to feel they are not alone” she added.

Selena Gomez has discovered his bipolarity in 2018. “It was really liberating to finally know this information. I was able to better understand what was happening to me. » confides the young singer to Good Morning America.

Today, she is reaching out to those who are going through the same thing as her. The young woman has also made it her priority!