Selena Gomez will have a new “raw and intimate” documentary about her life

Singer Selena Gomez He recently surprised his fans after pointing out that he would like to get married and have children, but since September 8 it has become a trend due to the new documentary of his life, which has been described as “raw and intimate”.

The famous, 30-year-old, has a long artistic career, because since she was a girl she participated in television programs, for example, ‘Barney and Friends’, then began to test her talent in the music industry and later debuted as a businesswoman with her makeup line ‘Rare Beauty’.

However, despite the fact that her career as a singer and actress has allowed her to taste the honeys of success and enjoy different recognitions, her personal life and off-camera has not been entirely simple, but has had to go through various obstacles. , reason why Selena Gomez spoke with Serena Williams about the importance of taking care of mental health.

And, in relation to this, it was announced that the platform of streaming Apple TV will soon launch a documentary about the life of the singer. ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ is the name of the production that promises to focus on the last six years of the young businesswoman’s life.

According to information from the platform, with this new production, Selena Gomez will expose the most complicated moments of her life and that threatened her mental health. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” her description reads.

What happened in the last six years of Selena Gomez?

In the last six years of Selena Gomez’s life, there has been a series of ups and downs that have led her to a personal transformation. But, one of the facts that has attracted the most public attention is her work to raise awareness about people’s mental health.

This began after the public break he suffered with the singer Justin Bieber in 2013, after that, the young woman decided to enter a rehabilitation center in 2014 and when she left, she launched her organization ‘Rare Impact Fund’.

On the other hand, in 2017, the star had to undergo surgery to receive a kidney transplant, donated by one of her best friends, since her Lupus disease greatly affected her organ.

Selena Gomez has not been silent about this new documentary that is about to be released, but through her Instagram account she shared a video of the screen on which she was watching the production that talks about her. “I want to hear a part of my story… My Mind & Me coming soon on @AppleTvPlus,” she wrote in her post.

