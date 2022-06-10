Selena Gomez will host “Saturday Night Live”

“Mom… I think I’ve made it. I am so grateful and excited. See you next May 14, ”said the 29-year-old artist on her Instagram account.

With a photograph, Selena Gómez announced that she will host the comedy program “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) next Saturday, May 14. The Latin singer will not be alone as she will be accompanied by the American rapper Post Malone, who will be the musical guest of the night.

It is not the first time that the singer and actress has stepped on the stage of the sketch show; She has participated as a guest before, so this will be her first time as a host.

Gómez and Malone will be in charge of giving life to the penultimate show of the 47th season of SNL. The last episode of this season will be broadcast on Saturday May 21 and the production has not confirmed who will participate in the program.

“Saturday Night Live” airs every Saturday on NBC. Episodes from previous seasons are available on the Peacock streaming platform.

ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ

She was born in Texas in 1992 and is the daughter of a Mexican father and an American mother, who was a theater actress. Selena inherited that talent and started her acting career when she was just 10 years old on the show “Barney and Friends.” This role allowed her to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry and she made it all the way to the Disney Channel. She later starred in projects like “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Hannah Montana,” and “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” an Emmy Award-winning production.

After venturing into the world of acting, as a teenager he formed his pop band with which he released three albums. Finally, the musical group dissolved in 2012.

As a solo artist, Selena Gomez released the albums ‘Star dance’ (2013), ‘Revival’ (2015), ‘Rare’ (2020).

Currently, she is an actress in the series “Only Murders In The Building”, which premieres its second season at the end of June this year on Hulu.

The Latin artist is also a philanthropist and, in 2009, she became the youngest ambassador for Unicef. Currently, she supports campaigns in favor of research on lupus, a disease that she herself suffers from.

In addition to her artistic career, Selena Gómez is a businesswoman and owner of a vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand.