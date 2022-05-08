Selena Gomez will host “SNL” with Post Malone as a guest

Finally! Selena Gomez will debut for the first time as the host of the famous United States show, “Saturday Night Live”, with Post Malone as the musical guest of the night.

But when will this be?! Well, the debut of the actress and the singing appearance will be next Saturday, May 14.

“Mom… I think I made it. I am so grateful and so excited. See you on May 14 !!!”, wrote Selena Gomez in a post from her official Instagram account, where she uploaded the classic and well-known photo of “Saturday Night Live” when the host or hostess is announced, along with the musical guest

The same news was released by the same American program through its Twitter account:

SELENA GOMEZ

POST MALONE

NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/cBYg07mkmI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2022

Who will be in the season finale of “Saturday Night Live”?

Currently the show “Saturday Night Live” is in its 47th season and the final episode will be the weekend after Selena Gomez and Post Malone. That is, on May 21 and the special guests will be announced soon, according to Variety.

Strangely, or perhaps not so strangely, the season finale falls a day after Harry Styles releases his new album “Harry’s House.” Coincidence? We do not know and nothing is confirmed yet.

However, just the British singer will be in New York on that date, where the “Saturday Night Live” program is recorded.

This was announced a few days ago when he confirmed that on the same day as the premiere of his new album, on May 20, he will give the first live concert with the songs from “Harry’s House” in the city of the Big Apple.

In addition, it would be epic for Harry Styles to close the season 47 finale of “Saturday Night Live”, either as a host or as a musical guest to sing one of his new songs, it would also be a good strategy to promote his new album.

We will have to wait to see if this prophecy comes true. Would you like it to be fulfilled?