Selena Gomez will premiere her own documentary





My Mind And Me will be the title of the singer’s documentary. The release date has not yet been revealed, but it is confirmed that it will be released ‘soon’ on Apple TV +. It will focus on key and very personal moments of the artist during the last six years.

Selena Gomez has announced with a video through their social networks documentary film own self very deep Y staff. The singer wears years working in the. will be counted everything that happened in the life of the Texan from the cancellation from his iconic revival tour until the present. The interpreter of Lose You To Love Me has not given a specific date for the premiere of this work, but it is known that it will come out East same year in AppleTV+. Everything indicates that the documentary will last three hours. According to FilmRatings it is classified as Rso it is not recommended for children under 17 years of age because it includes inappropriate language.

The news has aroused great joy among the singer’s followers, although it has not caught them by surprise. Rumors of a documentary release have been around for years. It is known that the artist wears recording content from last tour. At first it was supposed to be a documentary about the Revival Tour. It has finally resulted in one focused not only on its musical careerbut also in the critical moments of his private life.

inside it most notable that will be covered in this new project are the cancellation of Revival Tourthe process of your transplant of kidneyits depression, anxiety Y problems of mental health Y physical and the creative process of his music from 2016 to date, in addition to the creation of your make-up brand, RareBeauty.

The project is managed Y produced by Alek Keshishian, the same one who directed one of the best documentaries of all time, Madonna: Truth or Dare. The former Disney star has previously worked with this director for the video clip of Hands To Myself. Keshishian already made public this May that he was working on his next project with Selena Gomez.

Apple TV+ has released a press release describing this project as “The documentary focuses on Gomez, who after years in the spotlight, reaches a milestone. unimaginable stardom. But just as he achieves a new peak, a unexpected twist leads her into the dark.” “This new documentary film exceptionally raw and intimate encompasses your trip from six years to a new light”.

having suffered serious health problems and after going through a operation where life was played It is clear that the artist has a lot to tell. This documentary is the perfect opportunity to be transparent, as usual. All that remains is to wait for the premiere to be able to meet the Selena Gomez plus vulnerable Y staff till the date.

