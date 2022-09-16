Selena Gomez will present her documentary at a festival in Los Angeles!

The documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” will make its world premiere and open the ball at AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

A documentary is in preparation on the life of Selena Gomez. The latter is called Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me and will do its world premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez takes back her acting career

For the past few months, Selena Gomez has resumed her career in acting. In effect, she played one of the main characters in the series Only Murders in the Building.

This series was released in 2021 and offers a simple synopsis. A murder took place in the building of Selena Gomez alias Mabel. This is how she and all her neighbors set out to find the identity of the killer.

Unsurprisingly, the series was a success. So much so thatOnly Murders in the Building received over seventeen nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Just that !

On the other hand, Selena Gomez, she was a little Emmys snubbed. Just like Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink. A choice that surprised more than one expert.

That said, she was present the night of September 12 to 13, 2022 for the ceremony price discount. Moreover, even if she did not receive any prize, she dazzled everyone with her shimmering white dress.

But Selena Gomez has not finished surprising us. In effect, a documentary about her is in preparation. Moreover, we know the location of its world premiere.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will have its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles. The documentary will even open the ball on November 2, 2022. MCE TV tells you more!

We can’t wait for @Selena Gomez to share her journey. Join us Opening Night at #AFIFEST for the World Premiere of the deeply personal and revealing Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Tickets & passes available in Oct. #MyMindAndMe @AlekKeshishian @AppleTVMore https://t.co/41Q7r3EXHY — AFI FEST (@AFIFEST) September 15, 2022

His documentary arrives in Los Angeles

It’s official ! Selena Gomez documentary will make its world premiere at the opening of AFI Fest in Los Angeles. The latter takes place from November 2 to 6, 2022. Thus, the world premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The CEO seems delighted with this programming. “AFI is proud to launch AFI Fest 2022 with Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, a film as deeply powerful as it is personal”confessed Bob Gazzale in a press release.

Before continuing: “Selena is a global force in artso we loved partnering with her, Alek and Apple to shine a light on her journey in this celebration of optimism and hope”.

The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian and traces the rise of this singer and 30 year old actress towards stardom. Without forgetting the problems she encountered in her personal life..

The film is therefore signed Apple Original and it was produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media. And it will therefore premiere on November 2, 2022.

On the other hand, for the moment, there is no release date for this movie yet. So if you can’t make it to AFI Fest, you’ll still need a little patience.

Photo credit :

INSTARimages/ABACA