Selena Gomez will produce a series based on Sixteen Candles – Spoiler Time

The premise of the successful eighties movie Sixteen Candles will be taken up by Selena Gomezwho will develop a series with tanya saracho (Lifetime) and Gabriela Revilla (Palm Springs), where he will show Latin customs such as the quinceañera (via).
15 Candles is a half-hour series, produced by CPU for peacockwhat’s nextFour young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility and explore what it means to leave childhood behind through their XV Años, a female rite of growing up and coming of age.
Molly Ringwaldleading actress of the film John Hughesshared his joy at retaking this story by giving it a twist: “I really feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I’m like, ‘No, those movies were great,’ but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so this sounds fantastic.” (via).
Sarachounder your signature Hopefully Productionand Lugo are screenwriters and executive producers of the project. Gomez she is also an executive producer under her label July Moon Productions. So far there are no more details of this project