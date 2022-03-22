Selena Gomez will produce a series based on Sixteen Candles – Spoiler Time

The premise of the successful eighties movie Sixteen Candles will be taken up by Selena Gomezwho will develop a series with tanya saracho (Lifetime) and Gabriela Revilla (Palm Springs), where he will show Latin customs such as the quinceañera (via).

15 Candles is a half-hour series, produced by CPU for peacockwhat’s nextFour young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility and explore what it means to leave childhood behind through their XV Años, a female rite of growing up and coming of age.