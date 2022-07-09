Selena Gómez will produce a series in Spanish for Univisión

The actress will be in charge of producing “Mi Vecino, el Cartel” which tells the story of the cold-blooded murder in 2013 of Juan Guerrero Chapa.

Apparently, Selena Gomez will demonstrate her talent as an executive producer in her first series in Spanish, since she will be in charge together with her company July Moon Productions to bring the documentary to the screen My Neighbor, the Cartel Univisión, which tells the story of the cold-blooded murder of Juan Guerrero Pin in 2013, a former lawyer for the Mexican Gulf Cartel.

“I am a fan of true crime series, and the Juan Guerrero Chapa homicide case immediately interested me. Not only did it take place near where I grew up in Texas, but it’s a story like no other. I am very excited to partner with Univision and really dig into all the aspects that hid his double life. Selena Gomez

The documentary series consists of three parts and explores how the murder “revealed the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the United States, as well as the clash between the sumptuous life of Southlake, Texas, and the dark world of the drug cartels, which shocked the city.”

According to the investigation by the attorney general’s office, Juan Guerrero Pin was killed on the afternoon of May 22, 2013, while shopping with his wife in a public place in Southlake.

For its part, Univision is building its own streaming platform to premiere this series with the help of Selena Gomez.

“As we build the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world, a service that will be indispensable to this audience, one of our top priorities is to deliver diverse voices and stories, and to invest in Latina creators. We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our portfolio of internationally acclaimed creators who will contribute to the creation of culturally relevant and best-in-class content.” Univision

