Selena Gomez will release a new album and is open to a tour

Selena Gomez He just gave his followers an update that obviously left them delighted, it all happened while he was participating in the podcast of Deadline Crew Call where he confirmed that he is currently in Los Angeles and that he is working on a new album.

In this regard he said, “I’m in Los Angeles working on my new album right now,” When asked what other plans she had after her second season of Only Murders in the buildings premiered, Selena simply said, “I would love to get back on stage, a tour is definitely on the horizon.”

Although unfortunately she is not sure when this will take place, or if it will coincide with the release of her new album, all due to her busy schedule, “I am open to a new tour, 1000%but obviously I have obligations and things I want to do, so when the time is right I will definitely do it, it’s not the first thing on my list of priorities at the moment, but boy would I love to do it.

The fact that Selena releases new music and especially after what she has presented about her mental health, the topics could be focused on self-love and her path in these aspects. Fans are undoubtedly anxious at the idea of ​​having new material from the former Disney girl.

Lately the singer has had a few busy days but full of good news, as Selena Gomez participated for the first time as host of the famous comedy show, Saturday night Livehere Selena Gomez shone like never before, being one of her first jokes at the expense of her complicated sentimental life, about it she said, “One of the reasons I’m really excited to host Saturday Night Live is because I’m single and I’ve heard this show is a great place to find romance.”

“Because I don’t really want to try dating apps I just want to put into the universe that I’m expressing love, but at this point I would take anyone,” He then mentioned some famous successful romances that have come out of this show, for example Emma Stone and her husband the producer and writer of Saturday night Live.

Without a doubt, her participation in the program was a total success, and it is more than clear that for the artists who are invited, it is an honor to be there, and above all, she showed her comedic skills again since we had seen her. on the screens of Disney Channel.