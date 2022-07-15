Selena Gomez will return in 2023 for a third season of the series “Only Murders in the Building”!

In the world of cinematic content to watch continuously on the streaming network, there are not only the Netflix and Prime Video platforms. This is how we also find this summer the Hulu platform and among others its series Only Murders in The Building Season 2 of which is airing right now.

A production in which we find since season 1 the talented singer and actress Selena Gomez and which will also be part of the recently announced third season.

Only Murders in the Building will indeed have a sequel with an equally decisive role for Selena Gomez as in previous seasons

Some were skeptical about its possible renewal. But today, the original production of the Hulu platform, accessible in France through the Star digital channel available on the Disney service, has thwarted the forecasts by being on track to register once again over time.

Indeed, after a first season broadcast from August 2021 and a second season started on June 28, the possibility of very soon finding on screen a third chapter of the plot described in the series has just been formalized. . A plot in which we find the beautiful Selena Gomez who plays the detectives in a wacky style alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

It was the latter who had the idea of ​​creating and producing this comic series which, despite its modest budget compared to other productions on other platforms (Stranger Things, The Boys) enjoys good attractiveness.

And for this third part of the adventures of Charles Haden Savage, Olivier Putnam and Mabel Mora, one of the details that delights moviegoers the most is the confirmation of Selena Gomez in her role. She who by her notoriety without forgetting her ease in front of the cameras contributed to the success of the series.

About the cinematic content, Craig Erwich, head of original productions at the Hulu platform, said in part: “Only Murders in the Building is the real treasure of our catalogue… its completely original approach is witness to the work of John, Steve, Selena and Martin… We are delighted to be able to continue to tell the story of Charles, Olivier and Mabel to viewers who keep showing us their desire to see it continue. »

This third season, currently announced with great fanfare, will nevertheless not be able to be broadcast until next year in all likelihood.

Several film productions to the credit of Selena Gomez

While it is true that many have known the 29-year-old native of Texas from her performances on the music scene in recent years, it is important to remember that her debut in the entertainment world was made with appearances in comedies such as among others Barney & Friends between 2002 and 2004 or even The Wizards of Waverly Place between 2007 and 2012.

As it matures, it will continue later with other productions such as The rebellious in 2017, A rainy day in New York in 2019 and The Journey of Doctor Dolittle in 2020.

Only Murders in the Building, a production already named in several prestigious ceremonies

For what has yet to establish itself as a real commercial success, the harvest is already not bad in terms of participation in unmissable events for series content.

In this regard, we can cite in particular the appointment of Only Murders in the Building for Comedy Series of the Year 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards. During the same ceremony, Selena Gomez won the comedy series star of 2021 award.