Selena Gomez will return to music with the single “Soon” on August 25. Check it out here!

Selena Gomez With over 427 million followers, he is the most followed person on Instagram, and proves to be a celebrity who inspires many with the way he is and his talent. Not to mention her entrepreneurial side with her beauty brand “Rare Beauty” Thereby it has reached more and more people who are amazed by its products.

Although we can’t give up on the one aspect we love the most Selena Gomez This is her music, which she has shared with us since she was very young from Disney, then with her band selena gomez and the scene later seeing him in a more mature state as a solo artist and composer.

Expensive, it hasn’t been easy for her to continue with her music projects, with her health problems making it impossible for her to continue with a world tour or a lot of promotion as she used to. Working effortlessly on each single or album, however this is not something that detracts from his music, on the contrary, his fans have followed him with great love and admiration every step of the way through each era of his music.

Now if you are wondering about her return to music, everything indicates that this will be one of the most anticipated releases of the singer as she has started with a strange promotion to raise the expectations of her fans. where she leaves mysterious messages. across the United States and on social networks.

And that’s because signs of the word have been found on the streets of the United States “Soon Single” with a number and a QR that directs them to an unknown web page with a few winks to a possible launch Selena Gomez. People who dialed the number have shared on the network how Selena’s younger sister Gracie answers, where she mentions the following: “Hello, I love you, sister! Don’t worry about boyfriends at all!”

Not only that though, he was recently seen benny white on Selena’s birthday and since then rumors have intensified that he will be the producer of “Soon Single” Because the singer has liked the news that shares the news. Another feature of the song is that if you search on the internet, “Single Soon” already appears registered in Genius as Selena Gomez So it is more clear that He has returned after a long wait.

Added to all this, Selena has shared stories where she is seen recording something in a studio. Now if you want to know the date of her comeback, the entire internet has gone crazy over a picture of Selena on her cell phone with the time 8:25. date which corresponds to the event held under the name “Club 90s Single Soon: Selena Gomez Night” And all that has been shared by the United States media where they have assured that their grand comeback will happen on 25th August.

With an album that promises an experimental sound similar to the Droplet era that came out in 2017 and a dark pop collaboration with Camila Cabello. A snippet of their long-awaited song has also been leaked “Single Soon” Which mentions the following: “I know you will be devastated when I tell you this news, but soon I will be alone.”

We’ll update you as we have news but now is the time to prepare because the princess of pop is back.