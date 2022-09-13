Selena Gomez will reveal the darkest parts of her life in a new documentary

After a while of his absence, his fans were crying out for a new song and to be able to listen to Selena Gómez again, so after a few weeks of posting photos in a recording studio.

That’s how on August 26 Selena surprised by joining the remix of Calm Down: the hit of ‘REMA’ and weeks later her followers have been able to see the video clip they made for said song. The artist comes out dancing to the rhythm of each chorus and demonstrating the good energy and connection she has with the Nigerian star.

The truth is that now, Selena implies that she has recorded more new music, because she has once again uploaded photos of having been in a recording studio with her friends and composers, which has led his followers to believe that new topics are approaching on his part.

And it is that, in parallel to the music, the protagonist of Only Murders in the Building has a new project that is her own documentary: Selena Gomez: my mind and me, a new challenge that adds to her 2022, Well, without a doubt, he has been full of work, with the series that he stars in and produces and also in Hotel Transylvania: transformation.

It has been with an announcement on her Instagram profile, where the singer and actress revealed that her documentary will arrive on Apple TV + and as reported by the producer, the project is in development for a long time, but it was only recently that he was able to get the global rights.

According to what has been known in the production, the story of the composer, businesswoman, producer and activist will be narrated. As it has also been known that both the address and The production of the documentary will take place under the command of Alek Keshishian, who was behind the project Madonna: Truth or Dare.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez is achieving unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn leads her into darkness. This exceptionally raw and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey into a new light”, can be read in the official synopsis that has been released by Apple. This would be the way in which they hope to tell the life of the former Disney star who has managed to sell 210 million singles worldwide.

Although the news had been around social networks for a long time, it was not until the artist confirmed that her followers could celebrate and publicly congratulate her for achieving a new challenge in her life.

For now, there is a great doubt about the release date, because neither she nor Apple have confirmed the day they will launch that project that has kept their followers excited and that is, Surely, even if they think they know everything about her, there will always be details that they can discover in the documentary.

