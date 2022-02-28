Selena Gomez Will she leave Hollywood to reign in Televisa’s Hoy Program? Photo: latimes.com

Although it sounds incredible to imagine that the program today have the presence of Selena Gomezthis idea could not be so far-fetched for the current Televisa which seems to be closer now Hollywoodhere we give you the details!

On The Truth News We reveal to you that after the television station in San Ángel and Univisión merged, North American stars could be closer to Mexicans.

Previously we told you that he has had ‘cursed’ love affairs; however, now we will tell you why she is famous she could touch Aztec soil very soon.

Could Selena Gomez be on Televisa’s Hoy?

Selena. Photo: who.com



This rumor has grown after she, as well as Salma Hayek, Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli appeared together in a video broadcast in the morning to talk about Vix, the streaming platform that came with the merger of the two television stations, and where both they will be able to share their content to all their audiences.

Given this collaboration, it is not ruled out that at some point Selena could come to the Hoy Program to make a presentation or project, and it is that you just have to remember that Marisol González recently came to the show Tu Cara Me Suena de Univisión, so, For fans of American stars, this is good news, because it is not known when they could be surprised by an unexpected arrival!

What is Selena’s illness?

Selena. Photo: www.revistavanityfair.es



She has bipolar disorder, she also has lupus and even had a kidney transplant at one point.

Learn more about this topic by reviewing Selena Gomez debuts a great tattoo.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

With information from puroshow.com