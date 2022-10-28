Selena Gomez will show her hometown in the documentary ‘My Mind and Me’

The premiere of Pop star Selena Gomez’s new documentary is closer and advances continue to come out to attract viewers to the production that will be available on Apple TV + on November 4.

The documentary ‘My Mind and Me’, directed by filmmaker Alek Keshishian, focuses on the former Disney starrecounting the moments of darkness that the singer and actress experienced after achieving world fame.

In one of the advances it has been possible to see that Gómez will visit Grand Prairie, Texas, the place where he grew up and was born. During his visit he also managed to meet one of his childhood friends, who already has two daughters.

During the short time that the advance lasts, it is seen the reaction of the eldest daughter of her friend seeing that, in the patio of her modest white house, was Selena Gómez.

The locality of Grand Prairie is located in Dallas, Ellis and Tarrant countiesin Texas, and is characterized by its simple houses with pleasant garden patios at the entrance of each property.

It’s not the first time Gómez shows his followers and other curious people his birthplacebecause four years ago he also visited the area and was photographed right at the door of the house where he lived until he was 13 years old.

At the time he wrote: “I visit this place whenever I can. In many ways, it very well could have been better than my current life, but I am grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it right or I don’t really want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you”.

When publishing the photo, he also explained that no one was at home when he visited the place and that is why he could not enter to remember more details. It is expected that many more details of the place will be shown in the upcoming documentary, which will surely be accompanied by anecdotes.

You may also like:

– Selena Gómez reveals diagnosis of Covid-19: “Catch up with your reinforcements”

– Britney Spears seems to rant against Selena Gomez

– Hailey Bieber opens up for the first time about whether she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez