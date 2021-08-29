Selena Gomez will sing at the Champions League final with Marshmello!

written by Roberta Marciano





May 25, 2021



Fan of Selena Gomez get ready because your darling will perform live very soon. The singer of Rare will, in fact, be the protagonist of the performance at the Champions League final on May 29th together with Khalid and Marshmello!

The DJ Marshmello (who recently released a song with the Jonas Brothers) invited the former Disney star with whom he will perform, with their song Wolves released a few years ago. The event will be held on the pitch of the Stadio do Dragao in Porto and will see Manchester City face off against Chelsea in one of the most anticipated events in European and world football.

Here is the teaser video of the performance on May 29th

Where to see the Champions League Final with Selena Gomez

The final, which will begin at 9.00 pm Italian time, will be visible live on Sky Sport 1 channels (201 of the decoder) and in the clear on Channel 5. It will also be available in streaming on the Now TV platform or on the Mediaset Play app.

Marshmello, Khalid and our Selena will perform just before kick-off as per tradition for the Final of this special sporting event. So do not forget to connect in advance to watch the match, which we are sure will give emotions both from a football and a musical point of view!

