Selena Gomez will star in the reboot of an ’80s classic

in 1984 was released “Sixteen Candles”, one of the most important movies of the ’80s. Today, 38 years after its launch, Selena Gomez is preparing to star in and produce a reboot of the film, but in serial format.

As published by the specialized site dead linethe new version of the classic will be named “Fifteen Candles” and will be starring a purely Latin cast. In fact, the change of name to which adolescents are celebrated in Latin America celebrate their 15th birthday instead of 16, as is done in the United States.

The new story will be developed by Life Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revillawhile Selena Gomez It will be the executive producer of the series that will also have her as the protagonist.

A release date or environment in which it will be available is still unknown, although is expected to reach the screen through Disney Plus.

“’Fifteen Candles’ follows four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility and explore what it means to leave childhood behind, as they approach the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceañera,” she says. the official synopsis of the production that is in the process of casting.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!