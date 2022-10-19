Selena Gomez will star in the reboot

Working Girl is one of those 80s comedies that we sometimes like to revisit. With its 5-star cast of Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver, this film has become a must-see for some. And just over 30 years after its debut, it’s been announced that Working Girl will be getting a reboot.

Considering the success he had at the time, this is not very surprising. In fact, Working Girl made $100 million in box office receipts. It also earned six Academy Award nominations.

Faced with the success of Working Girl, 20th Century Studios and Hulu therefore felt that this little masterpiece should be brought up to date.

Selena Gomez headlining

Recently, it was announced that Selena Gomez will be working with 20th Century Studios and Hulu to bring the Working Girl reboot to life. For the moment, it is said that she will take care of the production of this feature film. And we do not yet know if she will also be in the cast of this one.

Shortly after this announcement, Sigourney Weaver spoke about this reboot project at the microphone of The Hollywood Reporter. The actress then let it be known that she supported Selena Gomez in this project.

” Go for it. I think it’s a very good instinct to want to do this again. It’s kind of an eternal story, you know. »

What about the plot?

Working Girl is the story of Tess McGill, secretary in a New York brokerage firm. Judging that it is not estimated at its fair value, the latter requires a promotion. But things don’t turn out the way she imagined and Tess ends up being transferred to the Mergers and Acquisitions department. She then meets Katharine Parker, an ambitious woman who seems sympathetic at first sight, but who has just lost her mind.

For the time being, we do not know if the reboot of Selena Gomez will remain faithful to this plot. This will depend in particular on the screenwriter Ilana Pena. The latter is known, among other things, for having worked on the series Diary of a Future President, broadcast on Disney +.

As for the cast of this reboot, nothing has been said yet. To be continued…