Selena Gomez wishes she could work with Blackpink all the time

During a recent Instagram live, Selena Gomez she went back to talking about a girl band she collaborated with. It is about the Blackpink! Their single “Ice Cream” – released on August 20, 2020 – entered the hearts of fans … and Sel!

The singer, in fact, said: “I wish I could work with Blackpinks all the time”!

It is not the first time that Selena has spoken the words of affection and admiration towards the k-pop queens. Last November, in an “interview with CR Fashion Book, he said:

“I love them and I love their energy. We had a lot of fun together even if unfortunately we couldn’t do anything in person due to the virus. I met Jisoo and Rosé at a fashion show a couple of years ago but can’t wait to meet the girls in person too“.

Then she added that thanks to Blackpink she entered a world full of colors: “Shooting the video was a lot of fun. My videos tend to be a little dark and they are known for their colorful and funny videos. It was exciting for me to enter their world“.

On March 12th Selena Gomez will release her first EP in Spanish “Revelación”. Let the countdown begin!

