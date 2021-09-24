Selena Gomez with a very signed Louis Vuitton trench coat to copy

G.randissima fan of jeans-based street style looks, Selena Gomez it always finds new ways to enhance them even in winter.

In the last photo captured by the paparazzi, the singer combines them with trench double-breasted in monogram pattern by Louis Vuitton and hits the mark once again.

The patterned trench coat according to Selena Gomez

Fit cut comfortable but not oversized, above the knee length, high-inspired lapels back. The fashion coat chosen by Selena Gomez to stroll in style in moments of relaxation is the trench with reason Monogram signed Louis Vuitton. A recognizable outerwear among a thousand that he interprets in sauce vintage the great classic of contemporary street style.

The trench coat – on sale on the brand’s website at 4,500 euros – is made in silk / hemp blend fabric, has a belt at the waist and is internally lined in checked wool. While the buttons on the front are in woven leather, those on the sleeves (slightly shorter in length than usual) are decorated with gold anchors.

The easy chic combination with jeans

A precious coat that takes on an aura of everyday life and nonchalance thanks to the combination with jeans, timeless basic pieces of which the 28-year-old singer has a real collection. His favorites? Without a doubt the models boyfriend or high waisted e with rips or frayed edges.

The important thing is that they are effective washed in light indigo, exactly like the last ones worn under the LV duster on January 25, 2021 to go shopping in New York. In combination, the ivory turtleneck sweater in pendant with the mask of Masqd ei black boots camperos style.

The perfect mix plays down the (deluxe) style coat 70’s – but made with the latest generation textures – playing on the combination of the two-tone pattern and the neutral shades comfortable garments with a discreet charm. But without ever falling into banality and boredom.

