Selena Gomez with neon colors, has the best combinations

There is no doubt that someone as talented and elegant as Selena Gomez It is a perfect example to follow when it comes to fashion.

The singer is recognized not only for her musical gifts but also for her exquisite taste when it comes to dressing.

At the moment, neon colors are a trend and today we will show you how to look elegant with this look from the hand of the musical star.

Selena Gomez and her most colorful side

Much is criticized that this type of combinations With so much color, it sets aside sophistication and makes us look simple.

But again the actress also broke with the schemes of society when it comes to dressing.

It is this picture we see how beautiful and radiant that the singer looks with a shadow of reddish eyes combined with apple green neon nails.

All thanks to your multicolored shirt and abstract design that stands out immediately her caramel skin.

A swimsuit that stands out to the naked eye

When we go to the beach or the pool we want our presence to be noticed in a particular and attractive way.

In this case we can say that Selena Gomez she was totally right with her swimsuit so colorful

The neon of her clothing stands out immediately with lively and striking tones just like the psychedelic lamps of the 70s.

This publication on the singer’s official Instagram account exceeded 8 million likes and tens of thousands of comments from his fans.

Selena Gomez revives the “eighties” look

Another publication on Instagram of the famous actress caused a sensation in her millions of followers, because they quickly photographs reached 6 million likes.

Turtleneck sweater, bell bottoms, and chunky heels were the garments chosen by the artist.

All in a whimsical, eye-catching neon green color that shimmered in the sunlight. and showed off the frosty details of her outfit.

Undoubtedly a sophisticated and retro look that shows that neon colors can be elegant and sophisticated if you know how to combine them as Selena Gomez does.

