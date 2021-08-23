Selena Gomez withdraws from music? Here is the truth

Selena Gomez, at the beginning of 2021, he had made fans worry by talking about his intention to retire from music because she didn’t feel taken seriously. At the time, his statement took shape later her feeling of not really feeling considered for what she was releasing, never feeling up to it. From here, the thought of taking a step back.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing it? ‘ “Lose You to Love Me” felt like the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who like my music, and for that I am really grateful, for that I keep moving forward, but I think the next time I do an album it will be different. I want to make one last attempt before I retire from music“.

But here that intention seems to have faded in recent months.

The denial of Selena Gomez: the singer has changed her mind

In fact, Selena Gomez has recently stated that he does not intend to stop working on his music to focus his life more on acting and production work.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop making music. I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I feel like I’m doing my best, and it’s all about me. Sometimes, this can really hurt me “

Selena has released her first album in Spanish earlier this year and admitted that for her doing it was a “challenge”.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine he commented:

“It was a challenge. I think speaking in Spanish is much easier than singing. I made sure I didn’t look foolish “

And fans, in the meantime, can return to await his next album of unreleased songs in English. Why Selena Gomez does not retire.