Selena Gomez wore a hairstyle with curls on her midi hair with a headband

The protagonist of Only Murders in the Building crowned his head with medium curls that covered all of her hair, something that was also flattering to highlight the highlights blonde balayage to ends, transitioning from a darker to a lighter brown. To clear her face without detracting from the lookincluded one of the accessories most nostalgic of 2000. It’s true, the zig zag headband it’s back.

There’s a lot nostalgic tools that come to mind when we think of the accessories we used to do our hair with (tweezers of all sizes, colors and shapes; chopsticks and colored brooches), and although all of them had managed to stay on the scene, perhaps the most particular of all had been the zig zag headband. After a long absence, she is once again acclaimed by the new generations.

also wore it Maddie Perezthe fictional character he plays Alexa Demie in Euphoria, in a promotional black and white portrait for the second season of the television series. The headband marks that texture that we remember so well at the base of the head, and adds height to a hairstyle which highlights her long straight black hair. The 2000s influence she is also in the black cut out mini dress and gloves Opera who completed the styling Are you ready to give it a try again?