Selena Gomez wore a Zara outfit to Britney Spears’ wedding!

Selena Gomez’s outfit at Britney Spears’ wedding caught the attention of many. Indeed, the 29-year-old singer wore a blue pantsuit came from Zara. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez is talking about her again

Selena Gomez had been discreet for months. Whether on social media or otherwise, she seemed to have disappeared from the radar.

But, for a few weeks, she has been talking about her again. It must be recognized that the 29-year-old singer returns with a lot of projects under the elbow.

And it’s nothing to say, last May, Selena Gomez made revelations about his next album. News that of course made the happiness of the singer’s fans.

Still on the music side, Selena Gomez announced that she could do well a feat with Lizzo. Since this announcement, the singer has not given more news on this project. Much to the regret of his fans.

But, that does not mean that Selena Gomez will never collaborate with Lizzo. It’s just that right now the singer has something else to do right now.

And it’s nothing to say, a week ago Selena Gomez was guest at Britney Spears’ wedding. For the occasion, the interpreter of Ice Cream opted for a blue pantsuit set straight from Zara. MCE TV tells you more!

A Zara set for the wedding of Britney Spears

Selana Gomez is a very invested star for others. And for good reason, she has been fighting for years mental health.

But, last week, the singer gave of herself for something else entirely. The star was invited to the wedding of her friend Britney Spears.

For the occasion, Selena Gomez has opted for a blue trouser suit. A perfect color to bring out the complexion of the singer. As well as her iconic brown.

Thus, his set consisted of three pieces, of which a fitted bustier, high-waisted straight pants. Without forgetting a blazer jacket to dress up the look.

If this outfit made noise it’s not because of its daring cut or anything else. But well by the brand of this set.

And for good reason, the latter comes straight from Zara. Yes, do not believe that the wardrobe of star is filled with luxury clothes.

Moreover, if Selena Gomez reacted with her total Zara look, she is not the first. Indeed, Kate Middleton also seems to have had a little crush on some pieces of the brand.

As for the price of this set, it remains within everyone’s reach. The high-waisted pants cost 49.95 euros, the bustier is priced at 39.95 euros. The electric blue blazer, on the other hand, costs 89.95 euros.

So at that price, it would be a shame to deprive yourself. Especially for those who want replicate the look of their idol, Selena Gomez.