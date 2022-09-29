Selena Gomez wore the most beautiful yellow minidress of summer 2022

Selena Gomez is experiencing a very European summer. A few days ago, she conquered the streets of Paris with an Alaïa outfit to go to Sephora and promote the new launch of her makeup brand Rare Beauty, then she made a stop in Milan with a vibrant green shirt and a striped skirt, and now she has surprised his fans with an appearance in London. The actress of the successful series Only Murders In The Building is touring the world with his Kind Words Lipsticks. And judging by the social media reception of her liquid blush, the outlook looks very promising.

What has the singer worn for the Rare Beauty tour of Europe? Latina actress Selena Gomez and her stylist Kate Young have curated a selection of retro outfits that could easily belong in a 1960s groupie’s wardrobe. But Selena isn’t the only one, Anne Hathaway did it first in her stay at the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a sixties-cut minidress signed by Gucci and a voluminous hairstyle similar to the one the actress is now wearing in London. It seems that both took note of the style book of the beautiful actress Sharon Tate, who would say that more than 53 years after her death, her influence in terms of beauty would remain intact?

Following this line of very retro style, the actress wore one of the best minidresses to show off this summer. And the result could not be better, Selena Gomez he conquered London and specifically Space NK Kings Cross.

How to wear a yellow mini dress like Selena Gomez in summer 2022