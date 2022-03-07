Selena Gomez wore the UGG boots that are in trend again

Selena Gomez has mastered the perfect formula to dazzle on a red carpet, has worn all kinds of long dresses, tiny dresses strapless, draped and countless numbers of heeled shoes. But when the singer is on the asphalt streets things change, the dresses they stay at home and stilettos are exchanged for ugg boots.

Yes, the American singer Selena Gomez has succumbed to the allure of footwear that automatically makes us think of Paris Hilton, Kate Moss and kim kardashian with track suit on the 2000s. Since then 20 years have passed, and they have returned to form part of the supermodels uniform who do not hesitate to trust him most comfortable pair of boots to go out and face the paparazzi. So it was a matter of time Gomezwhose street style It is composed of mom jeans, knitted sweaters and normcore loafers, did the same. And it is not for less, because in addition to keeping you warm, they are a casual style statement.

How are the UGG boots that Selena Gomez wears?

Selena Gomez wearing Ugg boots. Gotham/Getty Images

Among the 2022 boot trends, the wacky white bootsthe platform boots in colors metallic and the designs with the triangle tip will dominate all year long as we saw at Fashion Week. But what do you wear to walk the streets of New York? The great distances from that city exhaust anyone, so, according to Selena Gomez, comfort is paramount. The singer chose a light blue sweater, a plaid printed shearling coat, leggings and some boots UGG.

However, Selena Gomez she hasn’t chosen the traditional camel-colored pair of socks that we wore to school with our uniforms, nor the pair of boots trimmed from the Australian brand that we have recently seen in Kendall Jenner. What the American has preferred is to take blue boots above the ankle and side buttons to withstand what remains of the winter cold in the Big Apple. This is the casual outfit that we would like to get lost in and have a Instant in New York like the Olsen twins.