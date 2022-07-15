Selena Gomez wore this Zara dress at Britney Spears’ wedding

Singer Selena Gomez has been one of the guests at the great wedding of the year Britney Spears. The best? It is that she left dressed in an elegant costume in Klein blue Zara which they assure, is still available ‘online’.

Now many wonder if you can attend one of the most exclusive weddings of the year with a ‘low cost’ look. The answer, without a doubt, is yes. Even for a renowned singer such as Selena Gomez and a similar wedding as was the one of Britney Spears.

The point is that whether the election was good or not will be up to each individual, because at least Selena Gomez has not stopped grabbing several headlines for the choice he made with his elegant costume of the new collection of Zara.

A marvel! Lots of personality at Britney Spears’ wedding

On June 9 this year, the princess of pop, Britney Spearswalked down the aisle at her wedding, which was attended by about 60 guests, including well-known faces such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who was in charge of designing the singer’s wedding dress.

But that was not all. There were many changing rooms that stood out with the great figures that were there. On the one hand, there was the Italian flag in Paris Hilton’s sequined dress, on the other, Drew Barrymore who opted for a Valentino design.

However, among all those big brands, it was Selena Gomez who surprised wearing a costume affordable three-piece belonging to Zara.

And the best thing is that it is still a design that can be found on the brand’s website. In detail, let’s see the complete outfit that the 29-year-old American singer took all eyes on.

The famous guests at the wedding of Britney Spears wore Valentino and Versace brands – Source: Week

In detail: The elegant Zara suit that Selena Gomez wore

And yes, between her beauty and her natural charisma, Selena Gomez got many looks at the wedding of Britney Spears. under an elegant costume Klein blue, the set was combined with a bustier neckline and straight pants with darts. Above, a matching double-breasted blazer that finished off the style of Zara.

Selena Gomez wore an elegant costume of Zara at the wedding of Britney Spears – Source: Elle

What took all eyes in this look, was the costumeWithout a doubt, but the fact that it was accompanied with platform sandals by Miu Miu was the sublime choice!

It is worth noting that Selena Gomez is a fan of Spanish fashion and this is not the first time that she trusts the ‘made in Spain’. Of course, it has probably been the most famous. Is that Zara and Mango are the 2 brands that are most repeated in her wardrobe and so much so, that she recently attended a ‘photocall’ organized by HBO, wearing a pink dress from the Catalan brand.

Did you like the look you chose Selena Gomez? Or would you change something?

