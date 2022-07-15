Entertainment

Selena Gomez wore this Zara dress at Britney Spears’ wedding

Singer Selena Gomez has been one of the guests at the great wedding of the year Britney Spears. The best? It is that she left dressed in an elegant costume in Klein blue Zara which they assure, is still available ‘online’.

Now many wonder if you can attend one of the most exclusive weddings of the year with a ‘low cost’ look. The answer, without a doubt, is yes. Even for a renowned singer such as Selena Gomez and a similar wedding as was the one of Britney Spears.

