Selena Gomez would be thinking of releasing new music

Selena Gomez has had the launch of new products for her beauty brand ‘Rare Beauty’, presenting a new collection of lipsticks. As these new products are unveiled, In their social networks, Internet users talk about the controversial kiss that the singer gave with the actress Cara Delevingne in one of the scenes of the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

Now, the truth is that while it launches new products of its brand and premieres the second season of the series, Selena has taken advantage of one or another interview to talk about the projects that are coming.

As happened at the celebration of “Rare Beauty”, where he invited several beauty “influencers” including the make-up artist and “tiktoker” Mikayla Nogueira, who asked him some quick questions to answer in a few seconds.

Before ending your dynamic, the content creator questioned the businesswoman about the new projects and the chances of having new music very soon, having in response a mischievous gesture with a shrug of the shoulders accompanied by a “May be”, which many followers immediately took as a ‘Yes’.

In addition, it has been a topic that he also talked about during an interview for ‘Deadline’ where confessed that he has been working in Los Angeles with reference to new music.

“I am one hundred percent open, but I have many obligations and things I want to do. When the time is right, I’ll do it, but it’s not on my priority list”, she commented on the possibility of releasing new music and having a new tour.

Of course, her fans are ready to listen to everything that Selena releases and saving because who removes that reveal dates for concerts.

Learn about the news in this video:

