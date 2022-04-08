Selena Gomez: would the star be in a relationship?

Facebook

She made herself known to the general public as an actress in films and series including “The Wizards of Waverly Palace“. A successful musical career followed. What also made the young singer famous is her relationship with singer Justin Bieber. Today, Selena Gomez seems to lead a much tidier life since her private life remains secret. So who currently shares the life of Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez: tumultuous relationships

Apart from her relationship with Justin Bieber which has been much publicized. There followed much later, a relationship with the singer The Weeknd which was not easy for the star either. Subject to many couple rumors, the star would have been in a relationship with actor Chris Evans (Captain America), which is totally false. New rumors surfaced when Selena Gomez was spotted at the Dua Lipa concert with two friends, including one named Daniella Pierson, and a tech entrepreneur named Zen Matoshi. The web ignited more on the question of a potential relationship when the friend posted a photo in the company of Zen and Selena as notified by the magazine ouest-france.fr. So is Selena Gomez really in a relationship? We tell you everything.

Selena Gomez more single than ever

Eh yes ! The young actress currently starring in the series Only Murders in the Building, season 2 of which should be released soon, is indeed single. A source very close to the multi-hatted star has confirmed that Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi have only known each other for a short time and are not as close as many would think. She had also recently revealed in a tutorial video posted on YouTube that “guys are a lot of work“, as reported by purebreak.com magazine. Selena Gomez is therefore currently single and may remain so for a while.