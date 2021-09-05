Selena Gomez writes to Draghi to ask him to donate excess vaccines: the reactions of the web

One of the best moments of 2020 was when Miley Cyrus wrote about Twitter to the then Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, to ask him to join the protests of the Black Lives Matter and to support a campaign linked to the Covid emergency. Be careful, because a year later, history repeats itself.

Same social network, same request, but with two different protagonists. In fact, one of the best moments of this 2021 is without a shadow of a doubt Selena Gomez writing to Mario Draghi to ask him to distribute excess vaccine doses to those most in need.

But why this chirping? On May 8, the pop star will conduct Vax Live, a charity event with performances and concerts to support the fair distribution of vials around the world. Along with her, there will be other celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and Foo Fighters. For this, she also turned to other European prime ministers and heads of state. Emmanuel Macron has already given her an affirmative answer, as has the president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen.

The reply from our premier has not yet arrived. Meantime, the people of Twitter went wild with a whole series of memes and tweets already viral, intended for Selena Gomez to explain how the vaccination campaign is progressing in Italy. Let’s laugh about it, because irony will save the world:

