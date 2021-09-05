Selena Gomez writes to Draghi to ask him to donate excess vaccines: the reactions of the web

One of the best moments of 2020 was when Miley Cyrus wrote about Twitter to the then Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, to ask him to join the protests of the Black Lives Matter and to support a campaign linked to the Covid emergency. Be careful, because a year later, history repeats itself.

Same social network, same request, but with two different protagonists. In fact, one of the best moments of this 2021 is without a shadow of a doubt Selena Gomez writing to Mario Draghi to ask him to distribute excess vaccine doses to those most in need.

Want to help end the pandemic once and for all? Join me and let’s ask world leaders like Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi to donate their extra COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people who need them most. @Palazzo_Chigi -can we count on you? #VaxLive – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 24, 2021

But why this chirping? On May 8, the pop star will conduct Vax Live, a charity event with performances and concerts to support the fair distribution of vials around the world. Along with her, there will be other celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and Foo Fighters. For this, she also turned to other European prime ministers and heads of state. Emmanuel Macron has already given her an affirmative answer, as has the president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Thank you! We need all # G7 leaders to stand with those who have less. I’m really hoping the US also hears this and takes a stand… @POTUS @SecBlinken @WHCOS? With US leadership #WeCanDoThis and end the pandemic for everyone. #VaxLive https://t.co/HWoxc4PGJi – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 25, 2021

The reply from our premier has not yet arrived. Meantime, the people of Twitter went wild with a whole series of memes and tweets already viral, intended for Selena Gomez to explain how the vaccination campaign is progressing in Italy. Let’s laugh about it, because irony will save the world:

DEAR SELENA

Dear Selena bella heart di panna. We don’t even have for us and then you have the wrong president. The good and bono one no longer fits. Maybe try again next time and you will be more lucky. Your friend Miley Cyrus, she yes who knew how to throw wrecking balls to the right one. – Viscount Rampante (@eroticostomp) April 24, 2021

DEAR MARIO

Mario Draghi who opens tuitter and finds himself tagged in a Selena Gomez tuitt asking him to give our vaccines to charity: pic.twitter.com/f6q0O9SqBM – CommentOnly (@CommentOnly) April 24, 2021

LOL

Selena gomez: I ask dragons to donate the extra doses of the vaccines Dragons: pic.twitter.com/8l8k1oGehV – denise 🪁 (@__pivot__) April 25, 2021

IF IT’S A DREAM, DON’T WAKE ME UP

last year miley cyrus with earl,

now selena gomez with dragons pic.twitter.com/yENgzO2UnN – sophia estanca (@inouterspaceH) April 24, 2021

BUT WHAT DO YOU KNOW

Selena Gomez who asks that extra vaccines be given away, convinced that Italy has even more doses

But let’s connect with Draghi: pic.twitter.com/0svuvbEZro – lulu_1307 (@ 1307luly) April 25, 2021

I CAN DO EVERYTHING WITH THE POWERS I HAVE

BECAUSE …

Selena Gomez when she discovers that in Italy there are no more vaccines: pic.twitter.com/riBxgH59eI – SofiaBella🍓 (@sofiaxline) April 25, 2021

EHM

KISSES

Selena Gomez convinced that Italy is doing well with vaccines: Dragons: pic.twitter.com/3KDRqYmSqa – Totore (@sonoAfantastico) April 25, 2021

NOSTALGIA CANAGLIA