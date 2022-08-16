selena gomez zoe saldana musical comedy narcos mexico

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña were harshly criticized after it was announced that they will be part of the cast of aa musical comedy about drug trafficking in Mexico, Well, we know that it is a topic that It encompasses deaths, insecurity and other crimes that apparently not everyone understands.

“Enough of profiting from a topic that has left thousands dead in our country”, “It’s not funny”, “Do you think that the families of the victims will laugh at your musical?, “We live in insecurity”, ” Stop painting flowers on such delicate topics,” reads the comments on social networks.

Many of the details of this project that will be Directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiardremain a mystery, although it has already been revealed that ‘Library Pictures International’ will be in charge of financing it.

The film could be named after ‘In search of Emilia Pérez’ or simply ‘Emilia Pérez And it will be starring Karla Sofia Gasconwho gave life to Pedro in ‘Nosotros los Nobles’.

What will the musical comedy about drug traffickers be about?

According to the portal ‘Deadlin’, the film will portray the story of Rita (Karla Sofía Gascón), who works in a law firm in Mexico, but suddenly, they ask her to start working for capo Juan Little Hands del Monte.

So far, the premiere date has not been announced or what role the actresses with Latin descent, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, will play.