Selena Gomez’s 5 biggest hits, from Love You Like A Love Song to Ice Cream

In the greatest hits of Selena Gomez there is all the evolution of a former Disney star, the transformation from fairy to princess that the singer of Grand Praire shares with other illustrious colleagues. Today Selena Marie, this is the full name of the artist, is a pop star.

In his latest album Rare (2020) gave great proof of himself. Resilient woman, she passed renal transplantation with dignity to cure the lupus that was afflicting her, and she didn’t back down from exhibiting it surgery scar. Lately he has stated that he wants to retire from the scene, but not before having made one last attempt with a different disc than usual.

Love You Like A Love Song (2011)

Signed by Selena Gomez & The Scene, Love You Like A Love Song it is a riddled electropop contained in the disc When The Sun Goes Down (2011). The intention, as Selena herself declared, was to create a song that stayed in the head.

Come & Get It (2013)

Versatile as always, in Come & Get It the beautiful voice of Selena Gomez moves between up-tempo and oriental influences, a choice that marks one of the many breaking points of the pop star with her past. The track is contained on the disc Stars Dance (2013).

The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014)

The Heart Wants What It Wants is a r’n’b song about love coming to an end, expressly dedicated to the ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The single is contained in the greatest hits For You (2014).

Lose You To Love Me (2019)

According to many critics, even the ballad Lose You To Love Me would be dedicated to Justin Bieber, although Selena Gomez has never commented on this. The text tells of a deleterious relationship that affects self-esteem.

Ice Cream (2020)

Ice Cream cannot miss among the greatest hits of Selena Gomez, a graceful duet with the stars of k-pop Blackpink.