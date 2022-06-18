Selena Gomez’s 9 bob cuts that are a hit for round faces

We have to admit: the Selena Gomez bob cuts They are quite a temptation. And it doesn’t matter if she chooses a Chinese style, super straight or with fringes, the businesswoman knows how to hit the nail on the head with the best looks to take advantage of her hair, but also, her face that we know is from circle shape. Is there anyone else with that kind of face around here? If so, this is your day!

Since Sel is a reference of how to succeed with the Bobtoday we look for all the times that the actress has worn the cut and we select the ones that look best with round faces to serve as inspiration and a lesson in style. Prepare your finger to take several screenshotsbecause you will need it!

Bob A Line

If what you are looking for is that your face looks more stylized with a haircut, Selena Gomez’s A-Line bob is for you, in its smoothest and most polished version. It is about lengthening the front part of the Bob up to the collarbone, so make a letter ‘A’ with the strands that outline the oval of the face to hide the cheeks. Always style it mid-line with an ultra-smooth, shiny finish for that extra-sophisticated essence.

Make sure that the length reaches the clavicle and not before so that it visually lengthens your face. Getty Images

shaggy-bob

Do you prefer a more messy For the day to day? Take advantage of the natural texture of your hair and opt for a cut shag which is super casual, with the magic of bob cut below the jaw. Here the key is the soft layers that intermingle with each other to achieve a lot of volume, in addition to the fringe that reaches slightly above the eyebrows. And to style it, go for soft waves that go with the organic shape of your locks.