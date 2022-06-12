SELENA GOMEZ’s accident, was it a fall or a faint? Watch the video | iHeartRadio

The SAG awards resumed the glamor of the red carpets in which all the actors and protagonists of movies and television series came to this call to reward the best of Film and Television.

Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” won for best television drama and comedy together, while the cast of “CODA” celebrated their win for best motion picture ensemble.

The highly controversial Netflix series “Squid Game” edged out its competitor “Succession” in the dramatic acting categories, with both Will Smith and Michael Keaton giving emotional acceptance speeches for their wins in the lead male actor categories in a movie and male actor in a TV movie or miniseries, respectively.

Helen Mirren was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.