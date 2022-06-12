SELENA GOMEZ’s accident, was it a fall or a faint? Watch the video | iHeartRadio
The SAG awards resumed the glamor of the red carpets in which all the actors and protagonists of movies and television series came to this call to reward the best of Film and Television.
Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” won for best television drama and comedy together, while the cast of “CODA” celebrated their win for best motion picture ensemble.
The highly controversial Netflix series “Squid Game” edged out its competitor “Succession” in the dramatic acting categories, with both Will Smith and Michael Keaton giving emotional acceptance speeches for their wins in the lead male actor categories in a movie and male actor in a TV movie or miniseries, respectively.
Helen Mirren was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.
And on the white carpet, all the stars paraded, but what caught the most attention was the accident that Selena Gómez had when walking in front of the photographers. And although some said that she had stumbled, others say that she fainted due to her delicate state of health due to Lopus.
She fainted and fell to her knees on the floor, unable to get up on her own, she had to be assisted by one of the assistants of the event. She didn’t end up recovering from the fall and she had to submit a barefoot category.
Many Selena fans were scared by this fall since her struggle with Lupus is known, the singer has arthritis, depression and lost the function of her kidneys due to it. One of the symptoms is dizziness and physical weakness that may have caused the fall.
Let’s hope it’s a simple trip and has nothing to do with his weakness and Lupus.
After this event, she had to go on stage to present an award and she did it barefoot, as a joke and knowing that this was going to cause a lot of controversy.