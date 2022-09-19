Selena Gomez’s and other stumbles on the red carpet: when the ‘celebrities’ have a stumble – Music

Thousands and thousands of famous people pass through the little red path every year and the truth is that, from the outside, it seems very luxurious and easy to do. But, if we were to ask several celebrities, we are sure that their answer would not be so fanciful. Imagine having to walk around and pose in front of countless journalists and photographers, neither easy nor comfortable. Whom CHAIN100we wanted to recover the most embarrassing moments of celebrities on the red carpet.

The last to have problems on the red carpet has been, nothing less, nothing less than, Selena Gómez. The EMMY 2022 were held on September 13 in Los Angeles, California. And our Disney girl was nominated with her new series, produced and starring herself, “Only murders in The Building”. Well, she was one of the most anticipated at the photocall by fans, but her appearance was not what was expected. Turns out, Gomez was two hours late, so she spent quite a short time on the carpet.

The very young Olivia Rodrigo, 19 years old, collected three statuettes of the Grammy Awards 2022, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance, last April. She, like the rest of the winners, went through the protocol photocall to pose with her statues. when the singer spills one of the prizes down, his face: a poem. However, he wasn’t the first one this had happened to. Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammys ceremony, he dropped one of his four awards. The most curious of all, that Olivia has always taken Taylor as a reference. It seems that she has taken it literally.

But there is still more. Once again, our dearest Selena Gomez. Last February in SAG AwardThis time being even worse. During his little stroll past the reporters, he tripped on one of her Louis Vuitton heels. The shoe broke in two and immediately, the actress and singer, fell to the groundLuckily she didn’t hurt herself and they helped her up. Even so, this is not the worst, but she had to go up to present, the category Best Supporting Actressalong with his partner Martin Short Without shoes!

And sometimes, it’s the red carpet itself that puts artists in a big bind. If not, tell Rihanna and Katy Perry, the two former friends who had to pose together in the MET GALA 2018. The one from Barbados was the hostess that year and, one of the duties that the protagonist of the night has is to be photographed with the guests. Coincidences of life that one of them was Katty Perry. In the photo you can see Rihanna with a face of few friends. Instead, the American tries to put on her best smile before the situation. Worst of all, Perry was taken off the guest list for the after party.