Selena Gomez’s birthday party exceeded the dream of any quinceañera

This is the Versace dress that Selena Gomez wore at her 30th birthday party

The American media described The Versace dress that Selena Gomez wore to her birthday party as a design “blush in color with tulle wrapped around one shoulder and waist, cascading in a dreamy train with floral fringe at the bottom.” As published, the singer complemented her look with Briony Raymond earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes, to descend a staircase decorated with roses and candles.

(Instagram/Selena Gomez)



Although we know that Selena Gomez She did not need godmothers to hold her party, she did have the talent of various fashion and beauty experts to achieve the impressive look she wore, and she took it upon herself to credit everyone on her Instagram account. Is about Kate Young Y Lauren Jeworskiwho are they fashion stylists; the makeup artist Hung Vanngo; Marissa Marino, in charge of the hairstyle; Y Tom Bachick, manicurist. The latter shared a different photo of Selena, in which she appears in a different dress, along with her birthday cake.

Before the glamorous party happened and just on July 22, the date on which Selena Gomez turned 30the actress of the series Only murders in the building published what was the beginning of her celebration next to her best friend, the singer Taylor Swiftwith whom he is seen totally relaxed at the end of what would have been a dinner and with a gift from the interpreter of I knew you were trouble wrapped with a paper printed with floral motifs.