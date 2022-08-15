Selena Gomez’s ‘Buttercup Yellow’ Nails Are Summer’s Sweetest Manicure

ads

Selena Gomez has been living her best life for the past few weeks with a super fun European vacation. But even while she’s out and about on her summer adventures, the Rare Beauty founder is still serving up some serious beauty inspo, especially with her nails. Before moving on to fall’s more moody palette, she takes a look at Gomez’s pale yellow nail polish.

the Only murders in the building The star’s nail artist, Tom Bachik, took to Instagram to show off his new mani. Calling them “soft yellow,” Bachik posted a photo showing Gomez wearing a pastel yellow on long, oval-shaped nails with a sparkly glitter. While Bachik won’t share which exact products he used, the color is pretty easy to find if he wants to copy them himself. (Something like Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 915 Riviera or Lights Lacquer in Funshine Bear fits the bill if you’re looking for a similar bright pastel yellow.)

Experts predicted that pastels (including yellow) would be huge in 2022. While bright hues aren’t exactly new or innovative during the warmer seasons, Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein and celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen once told Bustle that a soft, bright yellow will be seen all over social media this spring and summer, and it seems they’re right.

The artist was behind the pretty pink tips that Gomez recently wore. He’s also been a favorite celebrity nail artist of late when it comes to nail art shades and trends, famously manicuring Jennifer Lopez’s nails for both major red carpet events and major fashion milestones. life, so if buttercup yellow isn’t really your speed, you can. Trust Bachik has plenty of other nail inspo.