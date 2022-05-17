Selena Gomez’s collab with Our Place will heat up your kitchen

CNET has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

This latest collaboration from Our Place feels like a real looping moment! After the pandemic erupted in 2020 and the country went into lockdown, tons of people started cooking more often than usual – including Selena Gomez. She shared her culinary journey on the hit show Selena + Chefwhich premiered on HBO Max in 2020. And now she’s teamed up with Our Place to create her own collection!

Its range includes all the classic Our Place products we know and love in two gorgeous new shades. The first is Rosa, which is a vibrant and rich berry shade that will pop in any kitchen. And the second is Azul, which is a bright electric blue that is just stunning. You can’t go wrong with either, and we’ve picked out some of our favorite pieces from the collection for you to shop for a limited time below!

Their best-selling pan

The pot that does it all! This single cookware set can hold eight different pieces in one package. This is the ideal pan to invest in if you want to save space in your cupboard or live in a smaller apartment!

Get the Always Pan for $145 at Our Place!

This multifunctional pot

This is the potted version of the Always Pan – it does just as many tasks as its counterpart. If you make a lot of soups or larger meals, invest in this one!

Get the perfect pot for $165 from us!

These simple glasses

These stackable glasses have an elegant shape that is suitable for different drinks – or even desserts! Simplicity offers a timeless look that is both fresh and modern.

Get the drinking glass set for $50 at Our Place!

This set of knives

This set provides a large all-purpose knife you can use for slicing and dicing, a serrated knife for cutting softer items like bread, and a smaller option for better precision!

Get the Knife Trio set (originally $170) on sale for $145 at Our Place!

These rustic plates

These plates stack beautifully so you have more cabinet space and less bulk! Raised edges prevent spills, which means less potential mess. They’re also hand painted, which makes us feel like they’re more special than your average plate!

Get the main plate set for $50 at Our Place!

