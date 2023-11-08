Selena Gomez’s cosmetics brand criticizes Israel’s military operation in Gaza, does not mention Hamas

Rare Beauty, the cosmetics company founded and headed by singer and actress Selena Gomez, on Tuesday criticized Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip without mentioning the Palestinian militant group and described the situation as a “humanitarian crisis.”

The company addressed the Israel-Hamas war in a new statement on social media. It posted a photo of a maroon square on its Instagram account with the words “Humanitarian crisis in Gaza” written in the middle. In the caption of the photo, the rare beauty made clear her opposition to Israel’s military operations against Hamas, which controls Gaza.

“Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and left millions of civilians displaced and deprived of access to food, water, medicine or the basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian citizens must be protected, period,” the post read.