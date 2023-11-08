Rare Beauty, the cosmetics company founded and headed by singer and actress Selena Gomez, on Tuesday criticized Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip without mentioning the Palestinian militant group and described the situation as a “humanitarian crisis.”
The company addressed the Israel-Hamas war in a new statement on social media. It posted a photo of a maroon square on its Instagram account with the words “Humanitarian crisis in Gaza” written in the middle. In the caption of the photo, the rare beauty made clear her opposition to Israel’s military operations against Hamas, which controls Gaza.
“Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and left millions of civilians displaced and deprived of access to food, water, medicine or the basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian citizens must be protected, period,” the post read.
The company said it is saddened by the horrific terrorist attack that took place in Israel on October 7 against innocent civilians, many of whom were children. There is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable. “We strongly condemn any and all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”
In addition to not naming Hamas, Rare Beauty also did not mention the 240 people who were kidnapped from Israel as hostages by Hamas terrorists or the 1,400 others murdered by the terrorists on October 7. Most of the victims and hostages were civilians.
Rare Beauty urged the public to support organizations that are providing humanitarian aid during the war and said it was donating to the International Red Cross, Israel’s Magen David Adom and the Palestine Red Crescent Society. “We will also donate to UNICEF to help get immediate medical relief and resources to the children of Gaza,” it added.
Gomez shared her views on the war on social media last week, but some criticized her “neutral” comments and for not using her platform to explicitly condemn the Hamas terrorist organization by name. Only murders in the building Starr instead said, “Any act of hatred towards a group is terrible,” and that her “heart breaks seeing all the horror, hatred, violence and terror going on in the world.”