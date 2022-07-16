Selena Gomez’s eyelash beauty hack

Selena Gómez’s eyelash beauty hack that has us shocked consists of… eyelashes + tweezers? It’s definitely not a combo that we saw coming.

Our beauty Queen, never ceases to amaze us and it was through the account of his famous makeup brand RareBeauty, who shared a video that quickly went viral where he shows how he applies mascara to his tweezers and uses them to give a touch of spider lashes to your lower lashes.

Seeing this effect, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the makeup of one of the most iconic supermodels of all time: Twiggy.

The English model used to cause controversy and be on everyone’s lips for her eye makeup where she wore graphic eyeliner accompanied by voluptuous eyelashes on top and the famous spider lashes on the bottom.

Twiggy

It is not strange that Selena Gómez dictates beauty trends, let us remember that since the launch of her makeup line to date, her liquid blush “Soft Pinch” It has become one of the most sought-after products on the internet, with hundreds of reviews on social networks and even sold out in stores the same week of its launch.

How do I get the spider lashes look with Selena’s eyelash hack?

To achieve this look you only need two things: mascara and tweezers. As Selena showed in her video, you should put on a bit of mascara and then smear the tip of your tweezers with product and apply it to the bottom of your lashes, gathering small groups of lashes together.

You can use these products to achieve it:

Sephora / Rare Beauty / Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara $510

Sephora / Tweezerman / Pink Perfection Slant Tweezer $600

The trend has become so viral in recent weeks that several makeup bloggers They have recreated it and have left us a step-by-step visual guide on how to do it. We leave you the best videos so you can get inspired!

@victorialyn

@monnycardona

@andreamorin

We are sure that soon we will know many more hacks of one of our beauty queen favorite and remember that makeup is made to have fun and experiment with all kinds of products, dare to wear this supermodel look on your lashes!

