Selena Gomez’s favorite manicure color ideal for summer

The devastation of the floods exceeds the capacity of Pakistan

Kashmore (Pakistan), Sep 1 (EFE).- Pakistan’s response capacity has been stretched to the limit to deal with the floods that have left more than a thousand dead, hundreds injured, and entire communities under water or swept away by the mud, a devastation from which it will take a long time to recover. With occupation at the limit, the public hospital in the Kashmore district, in the southern province of Sindh, has installed some charpai, a kind of traditional South Asian cot, in the corridors, in the absence of stretchers to give first aid to those affected. due to the effects of the rains. In addition to those injured in the floods, a growing number of people are coming to care centers with fever, diarrhea and other waterborne illnesses. The hospital in the town that shares a border with the provinces of Punjab and Baluchistan, which were badly affected by the rains, has become a center for the care of the victims of this natural disaster. “We come from Kandhkot and you see how they treat us here,” Sakina Mai, a 60-year-old patient who came to the congested hospital seeking care, told Efe. The World Health Organization had warned in its last report about the threats of a greater spread of diseases transmitted by water or by vectors, such as malaria, diarrhea or dengue. In addition, “some 888 health facilities have been damaged in the country, of which 180 are completely damaged, leaving millions of people without access to medical care and medical treatment,” according to data from the affected regions cited by the WHO. In Kashmore there is only one public hospital with medicines and medical staff. “We can offer what we have and do everything possible to provide medical assistance to the victims of the floods. We receive more than 500 patients daily,” Dr. Waheed Dareshak, the only doctor present at the hospital at the time, told Efe. A report by the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which has several teams working in the affected areas, said today that “most of the patients treated had respiratory infections, fever, skin diseases and diarrhea.” Although the number of patients arriving at the mobile clinics deployed by MSF has not been very high so far, the organization pointed out that “this is probably due to the fact that many people have enormous difficulties in accessing the places where it is possible to reach with the mobile clinics, as many towns and villages are cut off by water. According to the official balance, almost 1,200 people, including 399 children, have died since mid-June due to the floods, more than 3,600 people have been injured, more than a million houses have been partially or totally destroyed, and entire villages have been razed. “The colossal scale of devastation in various parts of the country caused by the unprecedented climate catastrophe has affected more than 33 million people in Pakistan,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar said in a statement to reporters today. Ahmad. The Government of Pakistan, he said, is using all possible resources and capabilities, but “the magnitude of the calamity has exceeded the limit of our capacity, requiring the support of the international community.” The WHO has made access to care centers a top priority for agencies on the ground in the face of the projection that “the floods will get even worse in the coming days, with an even greater humanitarian and public health impact.” In the Kot Mithan district of Punjab province, the water level of the Indus River has started to rise in the area, alerting people to a new disaster, after flooding reached its peak less than two weeks ago. causing serious damage. “The water level is rising and we expect it to exceed 600 cubic feet per second. The previous peak was 576,000 last month,” an official from Sindh’s Guddu dam, Dildar Shah, told Efe. For the Government of Pakistan, what the nation is going through, with a third of its territory under water, “is a climate-induced calamity, this is not an ordinary monsoon,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman told the press. Thus, with Pakistan turned into “ground zero for the consequences of global warming”, the Government hopes that “those historically responsible for climate change will step forward and share the burden of losses, in a spirit of solidarity”, Ahmad concluded. . Amjad Ali (c) Agencia EFE