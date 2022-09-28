Selena Gómez’s formula to maintain her figure: this is the diet she follows

Selena Gomez has always sported a charming figure. Despite all her health problems, the singer has prioritized her well-being, and she has managed to stay in shape thanks to an exercise routine and a balanced and healthy diet.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 28, 2022 1:10 p.m.

Selena has been declared fast food fan: fries and Tex-Mex food They are one of their favorite foods. However, thanks to her coach, the singer has been able to moderate the consumption of these foods, while including healthier elements in her diet. “You shouldn’t deny yourself and forget what you like, but I also think moderation is important. Life is too short not to enjoy food,” said Selena Gomez’s trainer.

Selena Gomez. Photo: The country.

After many processes and changes in the eating habitsthe singer can now include best foods in your daily diet: eggs, avocado, rice and beans for breakfast, accompanied by a Greek yogurt. For lunch, Selena usually eats salad with turkey, beans and avocadoalong with a dressing of extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, a touch of Dijon mustard and a squeeze of lemon. For dinner, the singer can have Asian-style salmon or chicken with rice, avocado and cucumber. You can also dine on sushi, one of Selena’s favorite dishes.

In addition, the singer of “Lose You To Love Me” increased the consumption of water in her new diet, while including vegetable juices and smoothies in her new meal plan. The singer confessed to ‘Vogue’ that “I always carry water with me”, confirming that she made it a new habit. Another of the singer’s secrets is the consumption of raw ginger root. The actress and singer confessed that the first thing she does when she wakes up is cut a small piece of ginger and then proceed to eat it. “Kill everything bad inside. All the bad things”, referring to the healing properties of natural ginger.

Justin Bieber’s ex is quite an active person, despite the limitations caused by the Lupus she has suffered for several years. The singer practices pilates, yoga, hiking, dancing and spinning. Her trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, indicated that Selena’s exercise routine is totally changing and will depend on the singer’s mood: “It is important to listen to the body and prioritize the days to rest,” Rosoff said in an interview for ‘Byrdie’.

Selena Gomez. Photo: Vogue.

For some time, many Internet users dedicated themselves to criticizing the figure of Selena Gómez. But her trainer indicated that the important thing about a body is that it be healthy, and that is achieved thanks to a good diet and good training. Over time, Selena managed to improve her health and her figure as well. For this reason, her trainer does not allow her to use scales to measure her weight, since she considers it irrelevant, because the importance of a figure is not measured by how many kilos have been lost, but by the health that has been gained. with changes in routine.

With information from El Nacional.