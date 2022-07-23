Selena Gomez’s grandmother accidentally blurts out that the singer is in the middle of a breakup

The secret relationship Selena Gomez -Y her recent breakup – was discovered while the star was filming a makeup tutorial for TikTok.

In the video, the Rare Beauty founder was applying lip liner when her grandmother asked her off-camera, “So, how did you end up with that boy?“.

Gomez, who turned 30 on Friday, froze and He winced at the question before answering hesitantly, “Uh…I’ll tell you in a second.”

Clearly wanting to keep details off the internet, the singer laughed nervously before ending the video. The singer wrote about the clip: “I have no words.”

I had initially captioned the post: “Thanks grandma” before changing it to: “I mean…”.

Among the fans who flooded the comments section to ask about the identity of Selena’s mysterious boyfriend, one said: “We all want to know”. Another of his followers pleaded, “Selena, you can’t leave us intrigued.”

But the producer also left her fans with the unknown, since he did not respond to any comments about who the boy was or how their relationship ended.

While the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star has historically kept his love affairs out of the public eye, in May spoke about his life while hosting one of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ broadcasts.

“One of the reasons I’m so excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single – and I’ve heard that ‘SNL’ is a great place to find love. I don’t want to try dating apps, I just want to send messages to the universe that I’m manifesting love. But right now, I would accept anyone.”

Selena dated Justin Bieber on and off during the 2010s and their initial four-year relationship ended in 2014.

Their final breakup came in March 2018, months before Justin proposed to his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Selena also dated singer The Weekndfor 10 months, but they broke up in October 2017, and she has been romantically linked to famous faces like Niall Horan and Nick Jonas.

Also sparked dating rumors with actor Chris Evansafter they left clues on social networks, but neither of them admitted that they were a couple.

Keep reading: Selena Gomez turns 30: a tour of her career

– A fan tried to invade Selena Gómez’s mansion in Encino: This is what the property looks like

– Selena Gomez, on the guests at Britney’s wedding: “Everyone who loves her was there”